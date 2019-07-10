Iraq ready to give 190 investment projects to Iranian investors: Iraqi min.

Iraqi industry minister Saleh Abdullah al-Jubouri made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce in Isfahan on Wednesday.

Saying that the Iraqi government will guarantee the implementation of the projects, the Iraqi minister said the two neighboring countries should take steps to carry out the projects and expand economic relations instead of forming joint committees and discuss cooperation agreements.

Al-Jubouri further noted that the private sectors of the two countries can play a significant role in strengthening bilateral economic relations.

