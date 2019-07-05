Sulaymaniyah governor stresses stepped-up Iran-KRG economic ties

Haval Abubakir made the remarks on a visit to the capital of the Kordestan province in the west of Iran Sanandaj to attend the Kurdish Elites Congress and on the sidelines of groundbreaking ceremony of Sina Mall in Sanandaj on Friday.

Haval Abubakir expressed hope that the Sina Mall project can open the gateway to investment of Iraqi Kurdistan’s businessmen in Sanandaj.

The Sulaymaniyah governor further expressed hope that the trade and economic relations between the Iranian province and the Iraqi Kurdistan regional government would develop along with the expansion of cultural cooperation.

He called on the political officials of the two sides to prepare the ground for investments of both sides' business persons.

The $16.6 million Sina Mall joint project is being built through the cooperation of Sanandaj municipality and Iraqi Kurdish investors in an area over 50,000 square meters.

KI/4658463