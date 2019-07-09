Over $1bn worth of goods transited via Kurdistan’s Bashmaq border crossing this year

The official border of Bashmaq-Marivan is the only transit border crossing in Kurdistan and is considered as one of the most important official land borders of the country with Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), he added.

Customs office in Kurdistan’s Bashmaq border is busy active in the field of transiting, importing, exporting goods and also passenger’s affairs.

He put the volume of domestic transit of goods from Bashmaq border in the first three months of the current year (March 21 – June 21) at 13,32 tons, valued at $3,595,953.

In addition, 156,771 tons of goods, valued at $87,128,892, were exported from Bashmaq border crossing in the same period, Rahmanipour stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general pointed to the volume of goods transited from this province and said, “statistics showed that total volume of goods transited from this province has decreased 15 percent in terms of weight as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

Kurdistan province customs office has active branches in Sanandaj, Bashmaq border in Marivan, Siranband border crossing in Baneh which are offering quality customs services to economic activists and entrepreneurs, Director General of Kurdistan province Customs Office Bakhtiar Rahmanipour added.

