‘Spotted Yellow’ to vie at Atlanta Film Festival

The Iranian film will be screened at the 45th Atlanta Film Festival which will be held in Atlanta from April 22 to May 2.

Spotted Yellow tells the story of Roya, a young girl with a yellow spot on her face. One day she feels the signs of a real giraffe in her life. And her normal life is slowly changing.

Now in its fourth decade, the Atlanta Film Festival—one of only two-dozen Academy Award qualifying festivals in the US—is the area’s preeminent celebration of cinema. The Atlanta Film Festival is one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the country, welcoming an audience of over 28,000 to discover hundreds of new independent, international, animated, documentary, and short films, selected from 8000+ submissions from all over the world. It is also the most distinguished event in its class, recognized as Best Film Festival by Creative Loafing, Sunday Paper, 10Best, and Atlanta Magazine.

