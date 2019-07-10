Iranian Artists Forum to host ‘Roy Andersson’ film event

The film event, slated for 13 and 15 July at the Iranian Artists Forum, includes a screening program and lectures by Mohammadreza Aslani, Majid Akhgar, and Mehdi Moghimnejad.

The program will screen the best of Roy Andersson’s films, including 'Songs from the Second Floor' (2000), 'A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence' (2014), 'You, the Living' (2007), and a short film ‘World of Glory’ (1991).

Andersson’s style has been characterized by “long takes, absurdist comedy, stiff caricaturing of Swedish culture and Felliniesque grotesque.”

His 2014 film 'A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence' won the Golden Lion award at 71st Venice International Film Festival, making Andersson the only Swedish director to win the award in the history of the festival.

Four of Andersson’s films have been officially submitted for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film as Swedish entries.

Taking part at the event, ‘Three Days with Roy Andersson’ is free of charge for the interested public.

