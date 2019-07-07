6th Hiroshima-Iran Love & Peace Filmfest. held in Japan

The lineup for the Iranian titles included ‘The Lost Strait’ by Bahram Tavakoli, ’23 People’ by Mehdi Jafari, ‘Leily Is with Me’ (1996) by Kamal Tabrizi, ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Reza Maghsoudi, ‘Istanbul Junction’ by Mostaga Kiayee, and ‘Axing’ by Behrouz Shoeibi.

The event took place for seven days last week in the Japanese city Hiroshima, with Iranian actors and filmmakers including Parviz Parastoui, Shabnam Moghadami, Mehdi Jafari and Behrouz Shoeibi, in attendance.

“Hiroshima-Iran Love & Peace Film Festival” is held to give courage and hope which are necessary to live for not only Hiroshima A-bomb and Iranian chemical weapon survivors in the past tragedies, but also all the people in the world, according to the event’s website.

The festival, directed by Parviz Parastoui, aims to introduce the Japanese audience to the tragedy of the imposed war on Iran by the Iraqi Saddam regime in 1980s.

