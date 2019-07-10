‘Isolated’ goes to Film Art in Portugal

The short film ‘Isolated’ directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Ahmadinia has been selected to vie at the short film competition program of the 5th edition of Figueira Da Foz Internatioanml Film Festival (Film Art 2019) in Portugal.

‘Isolated’ narrates the story of a traditional shoemaker who decides to move to Tehran and change profession due to not making enough profit with his current job.

The Portuguese festival is dedicated to independent films, and will hold its fifth edition in Coimbra from 5th to 15th September 2019.

