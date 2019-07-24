Japan’s 'Shoplifters' crowned best at Iran's Shahr filmfest.

The film is about a family whose members routinely shoplift goods to cope with a life of poverty, believing that stealing things that have not been sold is fine as they don’t belong to anyone.

One night they find a girl locked out on an apartment balcony in the cold in their neighborhood. They bring her home for dinner but after finding evidence of abuse, they decide to keep her as a boy.

Andrey Zvyagintsev from Russia received the best director award for his film “Loveless”, and “The Human Shelter” by Boris Bertram from Denmark was named best documentary during the closing ceremony of the festival held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, Tehran Times reported.

In short film section, French directors Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter won the best director award for their animation “Negative Space” and Mehdi Felifel from Greece was named best director for his movie, “Drowning Man”.

In the national competition of the festival, “Sheeple” written and directed by Hooman Seyyedi scooped awards in four categories, including best film and best director.

Hooman Seyyedi accepting award for best director for “Sheeple”

Seyyedi also received the best screenplay award, and Navid Mohammadzadeh was picked as best actor for his role in the movie.

Jaleh Sameti received the best actress award for her role in “Bearer” by Bahman Kamyar.

“The Sixth String” by Bahram Azimi was picked as best animation while “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi was named best short film.

“Mahin” by Mohammad-Hossein Heidari received awards for best film and best director in the documentary section.

In addition, Iranian actors Ali Nasirian, Masud Rayegan and Roya Teimurian were honored with lifetime achievement awards during the ceremony.

The organizers also paid tribute to legendary actor Jamshid Mashayekhi, who died on April 2 at the age of 85.

Over sixty films from Iran, England, Japan, Poland, France, Russia, Norway, the U.S. and several other countries went on screen in various sections of the festival, which was held with the motto of “Responsible Citizen, Healthy City”.

The festival is organized every year under the auspices of Tasvire Shahr Institute at the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality.

MNA/TT