‘Sara and Ayda’ wins at 'In the Family' Filmfest. in Russia

Directed by Maziar Miri, Iranian feature ‘Sara and Ayda’ won the Best Director award during the closing ceremony of 14th International film festival "In the Family" on Saturday in Russia.

The Iranian feature has so far taken part at several international film festivals, including the 10th edition of India's Jaipur International Film Festival in which the film won the best Asian film award.

The film tells the story of a friendship between two girls which turns into a challenge in the face of a problem.

The 14th edition of the International Film Festival «In the Family», dedicated to films on family subjects, took place on 7-13 July in Yaroslavl, Russia.

