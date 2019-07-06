‘The Silhouettes’ wins Karlovy Vary’s Docs in Progress award

According to Screen Daily, the €5,000 Docs In Progress award was presented to Afsaneh Salari’s ‘The Silhouettes’, a co-production between Iran and The Philippines, which was one of the eight documentaries in the section.

“The Silhouettes, which is a working title at the moment, is the story of an Afghan family living in Iran, who has left Afghanistan 40 years to come and live in Iran,” director Salari told Screen. “The film follows the son of the family who wants to repatriate to Afghanistan – to live and work there – but is confronted with the opposition of his family. It’s a film about belonging, identity, separation and connecting to your roots through the past in order to reconcile with the future.”

“We are in post-production now,” she continued. “To receive such positive feedback on the project gives us more confidence that we’re really on the right track now and there’s now more hope for what comes next in the future of the film.”

The film is expected to be ready at the end of the year, according to the report.

The documentary jury consisted of Pierre-Alexis Chevit, of the Doc Corner & Doc Day industry programme of the Cannes’ Marché, Lejla Dedić, a programme producer at Al Jazeera Balkans, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark’s Patricia Drati, a creative producer and film development consultant.

