'That night's train' to be screened at Cinekid Festival

The cast of this 85-minutes movie include Afshin Hashemi, Siamak Safari, Maryam Boubani, Behnaz Naderi, Ailin Rashidian.

The story, which an adaptation of a novel by Ahmad Akbarpour, is about a primary school teacher, meantime a novelist, wants to write her new story with the help of her students. The story is about a little girl who has lost her mother and her heart lies in the love of a school teacher.

Cinekid Festival is the largest children's media festival in the world, and is scheduled to be held on 7 to 25 October, 2020 .

At 4 locations in Amsterdam and around 20 locations across the country, children aged between 3 and 14 years can watch new, unusual and striking films and television productions and meet their creators.

They also get a chance to explore the mini MediaLab: a playful area filled with interactive art installations, workshops, games and apps. Cinekid for Professionals, an international multi-day event for the children's media industry, also runs during the Cinekid Festival.

