Iranian shorts to vie at 33rd Edmonton Filmfest. in Canada

The Iranian short films selected for the lineup of the Canadian film festival include: ‘Magralen’ by Maryam Zarei, ‘Driving Lessons’ by Marzieh Riahi, animated piece ‘Greyish’ by Eghbal Shirzaei-Sani, and short documentary ‘Beloved’ by Yaser Talebi.

Winners of best short film and best animation awards will qualify for the Academy Awards.

‘Magralen’ had taken part at the 69th Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) this year.

The 33rd edition of Edmonton International Film Festival (EIFF) will be held on 26 September to 5 October in the Canadian city.

