Iran’s defensive power ready to prevent any offensive: Gen. Pakpour

Addressing an annual gathering of IRGC Ground Force commanders in Mashhad on Tuesday, Brigadier General Pakpour said the Islamic Republic's defensive power is at a very high level, emphasizing that although Iran’s military strategy is based on the principle of deterrence, it is offensive at an operational and tactical level.

“Our readiness is not for war, but for preventing war,” he stressed.

“IRGC’s drone units are ready to get involved in any battleground and this is one of the points the enemy is afraid of,” he added.

Back in June, a US spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps brought it down after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings.

Referring to the enemy’s desperation in its warmongering against Iran and its fear of the country’s defensive power, the IRGC commander said the US is now seeking “to undermine Iran’s deterrence power and destroy the Islamic Republic’s missile power,” however, he noted, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces will never let this wish of the enemy come true.

The General also warned that the enemy is trying to create division between the nation and the government and hinder our resistance,” calling on people and the armed forces to be vigilant against such conspiracies and enhance their unity.

