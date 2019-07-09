  1. Politics
9 July 2019 - 15:32

Iran’s defensive power ready to prevent any offensive: Gen. Pakpour

Iran’s defensive power ready to prevent any offensive: Gen. Pakpour

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MAN) – Commander of the IRGC’s Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour says the Islamic Republic’s military doctrine is based on deterrence, but the armed forces are fully ready to back off any possible offensive by the enemies at an operational level.

Addressing an annual gathering of IRGC Ground Force commanders in Mashhad on Tuesday, Brigadier General Pakpour said the Islamic Republic's defensive power is at a very high level, emphasizing that although Iran’s military strategy is based on the principle of deterrence, it is offensive at an operational and tactical level.

“Our readiness is not for war, but for preventing war,” he stressed.

“IRGC’s drone units are ready to get involved in any battleground and this is one of the points the enemy is afraid of,” he added.

Back in June, a US spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps brought it down after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings.

Referring to the enemy’s desperation in its warmongering against Iran and its fear of the country’s defensive power, the IRGC commander said the US is now seeking “to undermine Iran’s deterrence power and destroy the Islamic Republic’s missile power,” however, he noted, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces will never let this wish of the enemy come true.

The General also warned that the enemy is trying to create division between the nation and the government and hinder our resistance,” calling on people and the armed forces to be vigilant against such conspiracies and enhance their unity.

MNA/IRN83387780

News Code 147406

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News