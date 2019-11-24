  1. Politics
24 November 2019 - 13:46

Army Ground Force self-sufficient in drone technology: Gen. Heidari

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, the commander of Army Ground Force announced on Sunday that the force is now self-sufficient in drone technology.

“Iran is updating its Ground Force by improving its facilities and providing them with modern drones,” he said.

“We also have been able to reach valuable achievements and capacities in electronic warfare equipment,” he added.

As reported, all drone requirements of Iran’s Army Ground Force are designed and manufactured by domestic experts of the Army Ground Force.

On October 30, the Iranian General announced that in line with the efforts to bolster Iran’s defensive power, an upgraded version of the homegrown ‘Farpad’ drone – a hand-launched reconnaissance aerial vehicle– has been delivered to the Iranian Army’s operation units.

Despite economic sanctions, Iran has been self-sufficient when it comes to producing military armaments and defense-related hardware. Iran’s officials maintain that it is all for defensive purposes and not aggression.

