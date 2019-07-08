  1. Politics
8 July 2019 - 20:05

Without B-team, there is a way out: Zarif

Without B-team, there is a way out: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has blamed the B-team for cajoling Donald Trump into killing Iran nuclear deal, stressing that there will not be a better deal with Iran than the JCPOA.

“#B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal. As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they're bizarrely urging Iran's full compliance,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Zarif also tweeted that “there's a way out, but not with #B_Team in charge.”

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the hawkish 'B-team', which is comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have been pushing Trump into a war with Iran.

KI

News Code 147383
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News