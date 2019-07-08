Without B-team, there is a way out: Zarif

“#B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal. As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they're bizarrely urging Iran's full compliance,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Zarif also tweeted that “there's a way out, but not with #B_Team in charge.”

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the hawkish 'B-team', which is comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have been pushing Trump into a war with Iran.

KI