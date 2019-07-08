  1. Politics
8 July 2019 - 22:49

US does not seek war with Iran, VP Pence claims

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – US Vice President Mike Pence says that Washington doesn't seek war with Iran, reiterating earlier US statements claiming that the country wants to hold negotiations with Tehran.

US Vice President Mike Pence made the remarks in a speech to the advocacy group Christians United for Israel on 8 July, according to Sputnik news agency.

At the same time, the US vice president noted that the US won't 'back down' from its efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, a repetitive accusation that Tehran has ruled out doing.

Pence furthermore slammed as 'disastrous' the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, threatening Iran that although the US is hoping to reach a peaceful resolution to its disagreements with Iran, the American military will be ready if Washington's personnel or interests in the region are threatened by the Islamic Republic.

