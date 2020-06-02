Iran to respond to any enemy's threat at same level: Brig. Gen. Pakpour

He pointed to the widespread malicious objectives waged by the United States to equip and train terrorists against Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “US terrorist forces know that if they attack and threaten Islamic Republic of Iran at any level, our response will be at the same level”

He further noted that the United States and enemies of the country are constantly plotting against Iran and are planning to disrupt security of the country in any possible way, Pakpour emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the US pressure on terrorist groups for destabilizing Iran and added, “we have accurate and precise information that US forces are exerting pressure on antirevolutionary and terrorist elements in neighboring countries, saying that if they do not carry out operation against Iran, they will not be supported financially.”

Since the beginning of the current year, US forces have launched a large-scale operation in neighboring countries with the aim of equipping, training and supporting terrorists to undermine the security of Iranian borders and surrounding cities of the country, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour reiterated.

