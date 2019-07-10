US respond to downed drone could start endless war

He made the remarks at Tabriz Conference on Tuesday evening.

General Nejat said that the US President did not respond to Iran after the US drone was downed as he knew well if he had responded to that action, an endless war would have begun.

He also added that war is not on Trump’s agenda and the US president wants to drag Tehran to negotiate through the maximum pressure.

The US pullout prompted the deal's other signatories, including Russia, China and several European powers, to scramble to try and keep it. Following the pullout, the US reimposed a series of sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the terms of the JCPOA. Additionally, Washington has continued to introduce new sanctions against Tehran.

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace last month and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense.

ZZ/4662973