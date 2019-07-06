Iran to announce new reductions in JCPOA commitments at 10:30 a.m.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi as well as Cabinet Spokesman Ali Rabiei are the three Iranian officials that will announce the second phase of reductions in JCPOA commitments at the end of Iran’s 60-day deadline tomorrow during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Iran has already implemented the first phase of its actions in reducing its JCPOA commitments by increasing the stockpile of enriched uranium above the 300kg outlined by the JCPOA.

As it has already been hinted at by the Senior adviser to Iran’s Leader Ali Akbar Velayati, Iran may increase the level of its enriched uranium to at least 5% as of tomorrow July 7.

Tehran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

