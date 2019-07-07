All remedial steps to JCPOA reversible only via E3 compliance: Zarif

“Today, Iran is taking its second round of remedial steps under Para 36 of the JCPOA. We reserve the right to continue to exercise legal remedies within JCPOA to protect our interests in the face of US economic terrorism. All such steps are reversible only through E3 compliance”, wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Sunday.

Zarif also went on as saying in his second tweet: “Having failed to implement their obligations under JCPOA—incl after US withdrawal—EU/E3 should at minimum politically support Iran’s remedial measures under Para 36, incl at IAEA. E3 have no pretexts to avoid a firm political stance to preserve JCPOA & counter US unilateralism.”

Iran’s decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes in response to the violations of other signatories to the agreement. It says it will reconsider its decisions once the European sides start living up to their commitments.

