Iran calls US request for IAEA watchdog meeting ‘a sad irony’

“It is indeed a sad irony that the same regime which materially violated the JCPOA by withdrawing illegally and unilaterally form the deal, and has been pushing others to follow suit, thereby hampering its implementation by the International Community through exerting every means of coercion, is expressing concern over the mere implementation of the same deal,” reads the statement published on the mission’s twitter account on Friday night.

The statement came as a spokesman for the UN's nuclear watchdog announced on Friday that the meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors will be held on July 10 at the request of US Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott.

“The fact that the US, as the prime violator of the JCPOA, has tabled this request, indicates its isolation in contradicting multilateralism and rule of law in international affairs,” continues the statement, adding, “Iran’s recent decisions, which are exercised in response to the situation caused by the US, including by imposing sanctions on all who want to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, tend to bring about the lost balance of the deal and are fully in line with its provisions.”

“Furthermore, the recent developments have no connection to safeguards related issues and the mandate of the Board of Governors. Issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA will be deliberated in its prescribed mechanisms.”

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced that it would suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal, announcing that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for the five remaining parties to the deal to take practical measures towards ensuring its interests in the face of the American sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Organization confirmed on Monday that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile exceeded the nuclear deal’s limits.

Iran says its measures are not in violation of the agreement as they fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

