Tehran hosting intl. course on nuclear security architecture

The event, co-organized by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), focuses on the strategies and solutions for nuclear safety, security, and safeguarding.

Chaired by AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, the course is attended by senior officials from IAEA, Afghanistan and International Criminal Police Organization, as well as Iranian experts from Interior Ministry, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration and Health Ministry.

