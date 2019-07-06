US request for IAEA BG meeting on Iran ‘contradicts common sense’: Russia

“Intl. relations are full of surprises which contradict common sense. US withdrew from JCPOA and tries to ruin it completely in violation of intl. law. And it was the US who requested today an IAEA BG session to blame Iran for its minor deviations from secondary JCPOA’ provisions,” Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted on Friday.

The remarks came as a spokesman for the UN's nuclear watchdog announced on Friday that the meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors will be held on July 10 at the request of US Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott.

Iran’s mission to Vienna said that the US request shows Washington's isolation, adding, “It is indeed a sad irony that the same regime which materially violated the JCPOA by withdrawing illegally and unilaterally form the deal, and has been pushing others to follow suit, thereby hampering its implementation by the International Community through exerting every means of coercion, is expressing concern over the mere implementation of the same deal.”

Exactly one year after the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran announced that it will reduce some of its commitments to the deal. Tehran set a 60-day deadline for the remaining signatories to the deal, especially the European sides, to safeguard its economic interests which have been damaged by US unilateral sanctions.

As a first step, Iran announced that it will no longer be committed to enriched uranium stockpile and on Monday the International Atomic Energy Organization confirmed that Iran’s stockpile has exceeded the nuclear deal’s limits.

Iran says its measures are not in violation of the agreement as they fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its legitimate demands are met.

