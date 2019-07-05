Iran to react in kind in face of Europeans’ violations of JCPOA

According to the institute for preserving and publishing the books of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati said that Iran will resume high-level uranium enrichment as the second phase of Iran’s diminishing JCPOA commitments at the end of 60-day ultimatum from July 7.

Velyati said that Iran gave a lot of time to the European side to compensate for its losses after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in accordance with their commitments, but they have not abided by their obligations so far despite their promises to do so.

He said that from July 7, the rate of uranium enrichment will exceed %3.67 permitted under the deal to the level it is required by the peaceful nuclear activities.

The top advisor to Ayatollah Khamenei added that Iran could increase the uranium enrichment level to %5 to provide fuel to Bushehr nuclear reactor as a completely peaceful goal of producing electricity and meeting the needs of other industries.

Velayati added that Iran will abide by its JCPOA obligations in the way other parties do, stressing that the country will reconsider its decision to reduce JCPOA commitments if the other parties decide to live up to their commitments.

Iran has already implemented the first phase of its actions in reducing its JCPOA commitments by increasing the stockpile of enriched uranium above the 300kg outlined by the JCPOA, and has warned that the second phase of its actions will come into force from July 7 as previously announced.

Tehran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

European signatories to the deal have established a special trade mechanism called INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) which they claim on Friday that it has become operational. The mechanism will initially cover trades of food, medicine and medical devices and to gradually include other areas.

Tehran says the channel is not sufficient and doesn’t meet the needs of the country which is faced with US sanctions. Iranian officials insist that EU should honor its JPCOA commitments in trading and banking sectors, and should provide the ground for Iran’s oil export.

