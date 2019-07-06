Increase in uranium stockpile due to US ban on exports

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Saturday, Mojtaba Zonnour, chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said “we have done nothing in violation of the JCPOA. It was the US which caused the increase in our enriched uranium stockpile by banning its exports.”

“The US has also banned the export of Iran’s heavy water, which has also caused an increase in our heavy water reserves,” he added.

Zonnour also maintained that Iran would increase the production of enriched uranium as much as it serves its nuclear needs for peaceful purposes.

“Our officials have repeatedly stated that Iran would reconsider its (JCPOA) decisions when the US returns to the nuclear deal and the Europeans live up to their commitments. JCPOA is not supposed to be a one-sided agreement; rather, all parties have to comply with their commitments,” he stressed.

