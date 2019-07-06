Iran exports $25m worth of goods to Iraq every day

Hamid Hosseini, secretary general of Iran-Iraq joint chamber of commerce made the remarks in a big Iran-Iraq conference attended by the economic agents of both neighboring countries in Tehran on Saturday, during which he said that “over the past 100 days, Iran has exported $ 2.5 billion worth of goods to Iraq, which suggests that $ 25 million worth of goods were exported by Iran each day, representing an increase of more than 20% increase in Iran's exports to Iraq compared to the same period last year.”

Hosseini said that cooperation in the field of industry and services was the most important priority of Iran-Iraq joint chamber, adding that the signing of the transit agreement and the re-exporting of Iranian goods from Iraq to other countries in the region was another priority for the chamber.

He added that the Iranian side is trying to import goods from Iraq in cooperation with the Central Bank of Iraq using the revenues from the exported commodities and services to the neighboring country.

Referring to a $ 200 million credit channel for Iranian contractors in Iraq, he said "we expect the Iraqi government to pay the bills of the Iranian contractors through that channel, so that this credit channel can continue to work.”

Hosseini also pointed out that the Iranian side is following up on the progress of constructing two joint industrial towns at border crossings of Arvand in Khuzestan province and Parvizkhan in Kermanshah province.

The secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq joint chamber further called on the Iraqi ambassador to take action in issuing long-term visas for Iranian businessmen.

KI/Tasnim 2047955