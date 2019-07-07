Trade balance positive in 3 months: TPO head

As Mohammadreza Modoudi announced in IRAN EXPORTEX conference, Iran exported $11.5 billion of goods in the said time while imports stood at $10.2 billion, registering a decline of 8.7 percent annually.

Regarding the announced figures, Iran’s trade balance has been positive in the first three months of the present Iranian year, he said.

He named the made investments in steel and petrochemical sectors as the main reason for the achieved positive balance of trade.

Under President Rouhani, Iran experienced positive balance of trade in Iranian calendar year 1394 (March 2015-16). It was the country’s first-ever positive trade balance as of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Registering an increase of 4.34 percent, Iran preserved its trade balance positive for the second consecutive year in 1395. In 1396, the figure declined to minus $7.4 billion but in 1397, it went back to positive trajectory standing at $1.7 billion.

