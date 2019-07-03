Iran, Iraq hold 2nd joint meeting of coordination on Arvand Rud

The Tuesday meeting was held within the framework of an agreement signed by the heads of the two states, according to Iran Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Iranian Foreign Ministry"s director general for legal and international affairs and the Iraqi foreign minister's advisor.

In the meeting, attended by the representatives of various Iranian and Iraqi ministries and organizations, the two sides discussed the general framework of the arrangements for dredging and clean-up of Arvand Rud, and agreed that the joint operational ideas would be submitted to the high-ranking officials of the two countries to be agreed upon and implemented.

Prior to the talks, the interim technical task force on dredging Arvand Rud had held a meeting, during which technical experts from the two countries held negotiations on a timetable for the operations regarding the clean-up of Arvand Rud.

MNA/MFA