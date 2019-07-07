  1. Economy
7 July 2019 - 16:17

Iran’s Q1 exports through Khorramshahr Port up 56%

KHORRAMSHAHR, Jul. 07 (MAN) – Iran exported over 571,462 tons of non-oil commodities through Khorramshahr Port, Khuzestan province, in the first three months of the current fiscal (March 21- June 21), indicating a 56% growth in comparison with the similar period of last year, a senior official said on Sunday.

According to Noorollah Asadi, the director of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Directorate, the port’s total loading and unloading of goods stood at 607,740 tons in the first quarter, up 40% year-on-year.

Exports mainly included construction materials and mineral products while electronics, cosmetics and automobiles have been among major imports through Khorramshahr.

Besides, over 360,000 passengers were transported via the international terminal of the port, in the past three months indicating a 71% growth year-on-year.

The southwestern Iranian port has gained momentum in recent years. With a total of 20 wharves, the strategic port of Khorramshahr is one of the best gates for marine trades with Iraq and other Persian Gulf littoral states.

