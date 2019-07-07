Iran’s Q1 exports through Khorramshahr Port up 56%

According to Noorollah Asadi, the director of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Directorate, the port’s total loading and unloading of goods stood at 607,740 tons in the first quarter, up 40% year-on-year.

Exports mainly included construction materials and mineral products while electronics, cosmetics and automobiles have been among major imports through Khorramshahr.

Besides, over 360,000 passengers were transported via the international terminal of the port, in the past three months indicating a 71% growth year-on-year.

The southwestern Iranian port has gained momentum in recent years. With a total of 20 wharves, the strategic port of Khorramshahr is one of the best gates for marine trades with Iraq and other Persian Gulf littoral states.

MR/4659937