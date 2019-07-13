Iran mulls increasing presence in Iraq oil, gas projects

A meeting was held in Tehran by the Energy Industries Engineering & Design (EIED) which addressed cooperation between Iranian and Iraqi companies in refining and gas distribution sectors in the cities of Babel, Nasiriyah and Basra of Iraq, according to SHANA.

During the meeting Morteza Behia, head of the Babel Chamber of Commerce, who led the Iraqi business delegation, expressed optimism that his country would benefit from the capabilities of Iranian companies in the oil and gas industry.

He also stated that the Iraqi market was a favorable opportunity for Iranian industrialists, and said that the two sides could take advantage of this opportunity by developing cooperation schemes.

He voiced the Iraqi government's decision to pursue investment in oil industry projects in the cities of Nasiriyah, Babel and Diyala, saying it was a good opportunity for Iranian companies to enter the Iraqi market.

