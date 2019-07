In this meeting, Iraq’s Defense Minister Najah Hassan Ali al-Shammari emphasized the deepening of defense and military relations between Iran and Iraq.

He also hailed the countries that helped Iraq to confront the ISIL terrorist group, especially Iran for its support against terrorism.

Mostafa Moradian, for his part congratulated al-Shammari as new Iraq’s defense minister and also stressed on strengthening of Iran-Iraq relations.

