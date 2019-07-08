If US wants full JCPOA implementation, it should stop sanctions

“For 1 year US did its best to ruin the #IranDeal. Since last week US behaves as if it were a strong supporter of the deal demanding that Iran must strictly comply with it. There is a way out of this paradox: stop ruining the deal through sanctions and it will be fully implemented,” Russia's Permanent Representative to Int'l Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Sunday.

“Tehran stated that its decisions not to implement certain provisions of #JCPOA are reversible. Very good. There is a room for further diplomatic efforts. The main task is to find ways and means to mitigate destructive effect of US extraterritorial sanctions as much as possible,” he also tweeted earlier on Sunday.

Iran announced on Sunday that it is taking the second step in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal. This time, Tehran has decided to increase its uranium enrichment level, no longer sticking to the 3.67% limit it had agreed to in the deal.

Iranian official stress that the reduction of commitments does not violate the nuclear deal, but is based on paragraphs 26 and 36 of the agreement itself.

Tehran's decision came as other signatories' to the deal have so far failed to protect Iran's economic interests from the damage of US sanctions which were imposed after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA.

