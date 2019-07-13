There are no legal limitations on Iran’s missile program: Russia

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Russia's Permanent Representative to Int'l Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has addresses issues revolving around Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) as well as the country’s missile program.

Ulyanov begins his tweets by saying that “some subscribers insist that JCPOA is ‘a bad deal’. They ask interesting questions which should not be ignored. I will try to answer them in the form of Q&A session. I hope my clarifications can be helpful. If you have further questions or comments, I would be happy to respond.”

Here is the Russian envoy’s questions and answers:

What is the value of the JCPOA?

JCPOA is the only and the greatest achievement of diplomacy in the Middle East. Europeans rightly call it the central element of the nuclear non-proliferation regime. It’s main advantage- intrusive verification in Iran which allows to remove effectively all possible concerns.

Is the nuclear deal comprehensive? Why does not it cover the policy of Iran in the region and other matters of concern for #US and many other countries?

Deal is devoted to nuclear issues. It took 10 years to elaborate it. The aim was to remove concerns about nuclear program of Iran. Introduction of other contravertial topics would have made it mission impossible - like an attempt to hit a few birds with one stone.

Could not you at least try to address regional security problems in the course of elaboration of the JCPOA?

Nuclear deal was negotiated by Iran, China, Germany, France, Russia, UK, US and EU as coordinator. Regional security problems require a different format- participation of regional states. That is why Russia proposes to convene a regional Conference on security in the Gulf.

Why Iran was allowed to enrich uranium under the JCPOA?

Iran is an NPT State Party for whom obligations come together with rights. One of them-the right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy, incl.enrichment. Iran can’t be deprived of this right w/o damage to non- proliferation regime. Iran agreed to some temporary limits under JCPOA.

What about Iranian missile program?

There are no legal limitations on missiles, including for Iran. Russia proposed to establish global missiles non- proliferation regime but did not get support. In my view the Iranian aspect can be productively discussed in regional context only. Nuclear deal wasn’t appropriate.

What is going to happen when the nuclear deal expires?

Iran will be treated like any other non- nuclear-weapon State Party of the NPT. There will be absolute need for permanent application of Additional Protocol which provides #IAEA with all tools for intrusive control (if verification isn’t ruined together with the JCPOA).

