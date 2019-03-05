IRGC dismantles major fuel smuggling band

IRGC forces managed to intercept the export of a large cargo of smuggled fuel before it could leave Iran, IRIB reported on Monday, adding that the cargo consisted of over 10 million liters of petrol and kerosene and was intended to be carried away by a large smuggling band.

IRGC also said that it will publish more details of the case in the near future.

Although Iranian rial has experienced a severe depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

MAH/4559154