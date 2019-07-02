IRGC forces dismantle adversary terrorist team in NW Iran

The news service of the IRGC ‘Sepah News’ has quoted the Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC Ground Forces as saying in a statement on Tuesday that “a team of anti-revolutionary terrorists affiliated with the Global Arrogance (Western countries) who were trying to infiltrate into country’s territories early on Tuesday were caught in a military confrontation with the forces of Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base in Chalderan region, situated in the West Azerbaijan province on Sunday evening.”

According to the statement, two members of the terrorist team were killed during the clashes, while the remaining members were injured, leading to the dismantling of the whole team.

It also said that, two IRGC forces in Chalderan region were martyred in the clashes as well.

A considerable amount of ammunition and weapons and communication devices were also seized from the terrorists, the report added.

KI/4656399