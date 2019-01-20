Intelligence Ministry dismantles silver smuggling band

In a Sunday statement, Intelligence Ministry announced that smugglers were transferring silver cargo from China to Iraq and then to Tehran so as to distribute it across the country.

These cargos led to the shutdown of many silver-related workshops and businesses, added the statement.

Arrested smugglers have confessed that they have illegally imported some 23 tons of silver-made jewelry during the past five years.

The report hasn’t mentioned the amount of silver seized during the operation.

