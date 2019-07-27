IRGC serviceman martyred in clashes with terrorists in W Iran

According to a statement released by Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base, the IRGC unit responsible for the security of western borders, the serviceman named Seyyed Hadi Ojagh was injured in clashes with a counter-revolutionary group in the city of Sarvabad in Kurdistan province but succumbed to his wounds en route to the hospital.

The statement adds that a number of terrorists are also killed and wounded while a considerable amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

It notes a manhunt is launched for a number of terrorists who have run away from the region.

This came as several clashes between IRGC and terrorists have broken out in the western borders in the past month. On July 2, the same day IRGC base dismantled a terrorist cell in the region “who were trying to infiltrate into country’s territories.” IRGC says another terrorist team who came to support the first cell were also disbanded on July 3. A terrorist attack left three IRGC personnel of the mentioned base martyred on Jul 9 in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan Province.

MNA/IRN 83412204