30 April 2019 - 15:22

Intelligence Ministry dismantles gold smuggling band

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced Tue. that it has dismantled a gold smuggling band in the northwest of the country.

In a Tuesday statement, the Iranian ministry noted that its forces have disbanded a ring that smuggled considerable quantities of gold and silver into and out of the country.

Nine members of the network have been arrested, including the ringleader, by the efforts of Intelligence forces in West Azarbaijan province, adds the statement.

The value of smuggled gold and silver by this circle is estimated to be more than 6,170 billion rials ($44 million).

In late January, the ministry said that it has dismantled silver smuggling band in East Azarbaijan province, making nine arrests. Arrested smugglers confessed that they had illegally imported some 23 tons of silver-made jewelry during the past five years.

