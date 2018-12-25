Intelligence Ministry dismantles criminal network

In a coordinated measure taken in this regard, Intelligence Ministry’s security forces managed to arrest 17 memebers of the criminal network in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran, Mazandaran, Qom, Kerman and Isfahan.

Following the operation, the Intelligence Ministry issued a statement on Teusday, explaining that the network was involved with registering order for importing goods with bogus documents, and used government's foreign currency reserves with no intention of imports and for their own personal uses.

Thanks to the measures taken by Sistan and Baluchestan Intelligence Department General and special cooperation from the province's judicial bodies, the statement adds, 87 front companies were identified, and a great number of fabricated documents and seals related to both domestic and foreign companies were discovered. The operation prevented the capital flight of €300 million worth of government's foreign currency reserves.

