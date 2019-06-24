IRGC foils infiltration bid by anti-revolutionary terrorists in W Iran

The news service of the IRGC ‘Sepah News’ has quoted the Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC Ground Forces as saying in a statement on Monday that “a team of anti-revolutionary terrorists affiliated with the Global Arrogance (Western countries) who were trying to infiltrate into country’s territories were spotted by the forces of Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base in Chalderan region, situated in the West Azerbaijan province on Sunday evening.”

According to the report, in the skirmishes followed between the members of the terrorist team and the IRGC security forces, a terrorist was killed, two were injured and one was arrested.

A considerable amount of ammunition and weapons and communication devices were also seized from the terrorists, the report added.

Two Iranian security forces were also wounded in the clashes, whose injuries are reported to be not life-threatening.

