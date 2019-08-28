IRGC takes revenge on terrorists in NW Iran: statement

A Wednesday statement issued by Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base notes that IRGC forces have launched attacks against the terrorists in retaliation for the martyrdom of IRGC serviceman Khaled Shwaneh.

“Following a terrorist attack by agents affiliated with the Global Arrogance, the criminal group traitor to the Kurdish nation (Democratic Party), which martyred serviceman Khaled Shwaneh in Piranshahr, the IRGC, intelligence and border guards forces killed two of the terrorists in a surprise operation in rural areas of Sardasht county and injured and arrested the third one, who was their link for leaving the country,” reads the statement.

