Police seize 100kg of drugs in Golestan province

Police Chief of Alborz Province General Ali Asgari said that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces traced the haul of opium consignment in Golestan province, which was destined for Alborz province, Iran.

Two smugglers have been arrested during the operation in addition to confiscating 100kg opium, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

