  1. Culture
30 June 2019 - 17:25

‘Double’ to vie at Mirror Mountain Filmfest. in Canada

‘Double’ to vie at Mirror Mountain Filmfest. in Canada

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Double’ directed by Ronak Jafari has made it into the competition section of the 2019 Mirror Mountain Film Festival in Canada.  

Jafari’s fiction debut tells the tale of a young woman, Pegah, who “finds herself plunging to her death at the edge of an eerie marsh in the middle of the mysterious mountains. Her abstract unreal identity is revealed when she coincidentally meets another woman, Matin. The look of the two women in the story challenges the matter of their false and true identities. A kind of inversion.”

The 26-minute film was nominated for Best Film of Short Films Competition at the 40th Moscow International Film Festival in Russia.

Mirror Mountain Film Festival will be held on 26-27 July 2019 at Arts Court Theatre in Ottawa, Canada.

MS/4653862

News Code 147028
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News