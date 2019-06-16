‘Watch Me!’ goes to Russia’s Kinolikbez filmfest.

Following its participation at Moscow International Short Film Festival, the Iranian animation will have its second screening in Russia at Kinolikbez film festival, scheduled for 3-5 July 2019 in Saint-Petersburg.

‘Watch Me!’ is about a little boy who lives in fear and anxiety, which has no meaning to others around him and thus, is always ignored. According to the director, Reza Mehranfar, the animation is a wake-up call to parents that their children look at the world through different lens, but the adults do not share their viewpoint and neglect them.

Kinolikbez is dedicated to independent experimental films of all genres and forms, including fiction, documentary, and animation. The aim of the festival, according to its website, is the exchange of experience, evaluation and criticism of the young and original thinking directors, actors, and screenwriters.

The main prize of the festival - the prize "Golden Jean-Luc", will be awarded to the winners in the categories of "full-length feature film," "Short Fiction Film", "documentaries", "animation", "kinoesse" (or "video art").

