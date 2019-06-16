‘Owsia’ to vie at Spain’s Science Filmfest.

Directed by Alireza Dehghan, ‘Owsia’ is about Zarach qanat in Yazd, the longest of its kind in the Middle East, which was inscribed in UNESCO world heritage list last year. ‘Owsia’ brings focus to the dying out of the qanat, which is attributed to negligence and faulty life style.

‘Owsia’ is accepted by the jury as the finalist in the competition section of the #LabMeCrazy! Science Film Festival.

#LabMeCrazy! Science Film Festival is an initiative run by the Museo de Ciencias at the University of Navarra. It is a film festival that aims to raise awareness about science among young people by offering a refreshing, modern take on scientific knowledge.

The event will be held on 17-20 September 2019, in Spain.

