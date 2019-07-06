  1. Culture
'The Snail' wins award in Argentina

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'The Snail’ directed by Mohammad Torivarian won an award at 9no. CINEVERSATIL film festival in Argentina.

‘The Snail’ won the Best Foreign Short award of the event. The short film narrates the story of three young men who are planning to illegally cross the border to get into Turkey. The smuggler, who is supposed to help them cross into Turkey, makes some problems for the boys due to his religious beliefs.

 ‘The Snail’ has previously won the best film award at the Milestone Worldwide film festival in the US, as well as a Special Mention at the 14th International Oriental Film Festival of Geneva in Switzerland.

The 9no. CINEVERSATIL film festival was held on June 20-21, 2019.

