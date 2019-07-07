‘Jalil and Khalil’ wins at Queen Palm fest. in US

‘Jalil and Khalil’ won the silver Best Director award at the June edition of the second Queen Palm International Film Festival in California.

The documentary narrates the story of two teenagers living in a poor farming village in Iran; Jalil and Khalil. Despite their bad financial situation, they overcome this situation and make it onto the national running team.

Queen Palm International Film Festival is a bi-monthly film, music, and screenwriting competition with a live Annual Screening & Awards Show Event in Palm Springs, California. Its next edition will be held in August.

