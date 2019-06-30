‘Boarding Pass’ wins at Queen Palm fest. in US

‘Boarding Pass’ won the gold Best Feature Film award at the June edition of the second Queen Palm International Film Festival in California. The Iranian feature also won the gold Best Feature Script for Amir Arabi, Mehdi Rahmani and Babak Mirzakhani.

Neda Jebraeili won the silver Best Actress award for ‘Boarding Pass’. The bronze best cinematography award went to Mohammad Rasouli, the bronze best editing award went to Mohammad Reza Muini, and the bronze best music award was given to Babak Mirzakhani.

According to the festival, all Gold Award Winners are entered into the Annual Screening & Awards Event where they will compete against all Gold bi-monthly winners in their respective category for a chance to win a Queen Supreme Trophy and other prizes.

“Locked in a custody battle with her ex-husband over their young son and desperate for cash, Neda turns to smuggling heroin over the border as a way out. When a veteran drug mule, Mansour, sees Neda, pale and shaky, at the airport, he knows something has gone terribly wrong with her and reluctantly agrees to get her medical help. Thus begins a gripping race against time through Tehran’s criminal underground where everything has its price,” reads the film's synopsis.

Meanwhile, the following Iranian short films won the festival’s Best Short Film award in various categories:

‘I Will Wait’ by Mohammed Sherwani; ‘The Pains of the Sea’ (dir. Mohammad Reza Masoudi); ‘The Visit’ (dir. Mehrdad Abbasian Vahdat; ‘Residents of the Last Floor’ (dir. Amir Jalali); ‘Jalil and Khalil’ (dir. Roholla Akbari); ‘Oblivion’ (dir. Fatemeh Mohammadi); Typhoon (dir. Mostafa Akbari Manjili; ‘Paint It Black’ (dir. Mostafa Attarpour); ‘The City of Honey’ (dir. Moein Ruholamini); ‘Museum’ (dir. Pedram Habib Piran);

Queen Palm International Film Festival is a bi-monthly film, music, and screenwriting competition with a live Annual Screening & Awards Show Event in Palm Springs, California. Its next edition will be held in August.

