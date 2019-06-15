  1. Culture
‘Son of the Sea’ wins at 2019 Annecy in France

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian short animated piece ‘Son of the Sea’ by Abbas Jalali Yekta has won the ‘Prix de la Ville d’Annecy’ award at the 59th Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

‘Son of the Sea’ was one of the three Iranian animations – the others being “Am I a Wolf?” and “Starvation” by Zahra Rostampour – taking part at the prestigious festival.

Jalali Yekta’s film competed for ‘Prix de la Ville d’Annecy’ award the with 21 other titles from Ghana, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Croatia, South Korea, USA, Colombia, Greece, Brazil, Estonia, Lithuania, and Peru.

‘Son of the Sea’ is the story of a man who lives in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall. This hallucination gradually creates complications in their life.

A total of 220 animations from 88 countries were screened in different sections during the 6-day event.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, created in 1960, is one of the four international animated film festivals sponsored by the Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (or ASIFA).

This year, the festival was held from 10th to 15th June 2019.

