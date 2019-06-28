Russian envoy describes today’s JCPOA joint meeting as ‘rather satisfactory’

Representatives of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) held a meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Friday to save the Iran’s nuclear deal within the framework of quarterly meetings of JCPOA joint commission.

Before the meeting finished, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said it would make the final decision on the fate Iranian nuclear, adding that there is the real possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the JCPOA in case the remaining signatories do not carry out their obligations under the deal.

After the meeting, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a post on his Twitter account that “the meeting of #Joint -#Comission on #JCPOA held in Vienna today can be described as rather satisfactory. Not a breakthrough, but definitely not a failure. All participants are fully committed to JCPOA despite all the difficulties.”

KI